Pakistan Print 2025-01-20

Afghanistan: Pakistan for addressing humanitarian challenges

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan, calling for a more robust international response to the crisis.

Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued here on Sunday, welcomed the attention drawn by Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), on the plight of the Afghans. It emphasized that the global community’s disengagement following decades of conflict has left Afghanistan struggling with socioeconomic instability, FO Spokesperson added.

“Pakistan has hosted over four million Afghan refugees since four decades”,, the statement pointed out. However, FO stated, recent deportations involved individuals residing illegally without proper documentation in Pak The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also expressed dismay over the slow pace of resettlement for Afghan nationals who were promised relocation to Western countries.

The Ministry highlighted the critical underfunding of UN humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, with only 37.5% of required funds released last year. MoFA urged international donors to step up their support to address the funding shortfall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Afghanistan humanitarian challenges

