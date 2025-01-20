Handicraft industry: Skills must be imparted to females: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Skills must be imparted to the females for the promotion of domestic handicraft industry in Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an exhibition of handicrafts in the Government Vocational Training Institute for Women, D-Ground Peoples Colony, he said that young girls could not only earn respectable jobs for their families but also contribute their productive role in the overall national economy by getting proper training in this field.

“BISP has also focused on skills training so that women and other marginalized segments could be made productive part of the society”, he said and added that TEVTA and other institutions were also making their efforts to further expedite the economic growth of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025