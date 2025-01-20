Full-time teachers, researchers: FAPUASA draws minister’s attention to ‘illegal’ 25pc tax rebate withdrawal

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) writes a letter to the federal finance minister for immediate intervention regarding the illegal withdrawal of the 25% tax rebate for full-time teachers and researchers.

In a letter written by FAPUASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and General Secretary Dr Muhammas Uzair expressed their deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent letters issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to revoke the 25% tax rebate for full-time teachers and researchers.

The FAPUASA leadership said that these letters, issued in the middle of the fiscal year, are not only illogical but also illegal, as they bypass the decisions of the Parliament merely on the interpretation of their own choice.

Keeping in view that the retaining of 25% tax rebate was officially announced during the budget speech on June 28, 2024, and was included in the proceedings of the National Assembly and part of the income tax manuals of 2022, 2023 and 2024 but suddenly the FBR’s unilateral action to overturn this rebate directly contradicts the directives of the National Assembly and undermines the authority of the Parliament.

In the letter, the FAPUASA acknowledged the effort of the government and federal minister to retain the 25% tax rebate for teachers and researchers in the budget 2024-25 but they also highlighted the problems of university teachers who are already grappling with severe challenges, including a lack of funding and delayed salaries in many institutions.

The FAPUASA appeals to the federal finance minister and government officials to intervene promptly to resolve this matter and ensure the withdrawal of the FBR’s unjustified letters, which have caused significant unrest among university faculty across Pakistan.

The FAPUASA also warned that if this matter remains unresolved, the FAPUASA will have no choice but to organize nationwide protests against the FBR’s unilateral actions.

