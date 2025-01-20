Livestock development can play key role in strengthening economy: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasised that Pakistan holds immense potential for livestock development, which can play a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s economy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the second day of the three-day grand exhibition organised by the Sindh Department of Livestock and Fisheries at the Expo Centre Karachi, he highlighted the ongoing efforts in Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision to promote agriculture and livestock through various projects worth billions of rupees. These initiatives aim to eliminate unemployment and stabilize the economy in real terms.

The event was attended by Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani and Director General Strategic Projects Major General Shahid Nazir.

Addressing the audience, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated that the Punjab government is continuously working on awareness and training programs to educate literate youth, rural women, breeders, and farmers about the importance and bright future of livestock.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a budget of PKR 20 billion has been allocated for Punjab’s livestock program, out of which PKR 11 billion is reserved for the Livestock Card.

This initiative will benefit 90,000 livestock farmers across Punjab. Special measures are being taken under the program to enhance the growth and availability of livestock products, such as meat, in the domestic market and increase exports. Additionally, interest-free loans of up to PKR 270,000 are being provided for livestock care and management.

The minister further remarked that Pakistan is an agricultural country, and its livestock is globally recognized for its beauty and nutritional value. However, previous governments neglected this sector, plunging the country into poverty.

The current government is determined to increase agricultural income and promote livestock development, which has resulted in reduced inflation and improved employment opportunities for citizens.

He appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts in organizing the livestock exhibition, stating that such initiatives would enhance the livestock sector. He expressed optimism that the exchange of delegations between international and local experts would lead to significant improvements in livestock and other institutions.

Later, the minister inspected various stalls at the exhibition and lauded the briefings provided by experts on improving the livestock sector. He acknowledged that the Sindh government’s practical measures for the livestock sector would yield fruitful results.

