KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced the launch of advanced IT courses under his Governor’s initiative at Jamia Binoria Aalamia.

He said this while addressing the convocation via video link. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed high hopes for the graduates, stating that educated and skilled youth are the cornerstone of the nation’s future.

According to a statement issued from Sindh Governor House, he congratulated the graduating students and commended Jamia Binoria Aalamia for its dedication to combining religious and modern education.

Tessori emphasized that the institution plays a pivotal role in advancing education and noted its exceptional global recognition, with students from 74 countries enrolled.

He highlighted the free provision of accommodation and other facilities to over 11,000 students, describing it as a remarkable effort. He further shared that over 4.5 million visitors have toured Governor House to date, and 50,000 children are actively participating in IT courses under the Governor Sindh’s Initiative. Tessori reiterated his commitment to educational excellence and ensuring opportunities for all.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has emphasised the importance of promoting sports activities in the city, stating that such initiatives pave the way for youth to engage in constructive and positive pursuits.

Speaking at the Z Sports Carnival 2025 held at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Ground, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced the Karachi Marathon, scheduled for January 26 where everyone is welcome to participate. He highlighted that sports are an integral part of the Governor’s Initiatives and that fostering such activities contributes to a healthier and more vibrant society.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also lauded the efforts of the founder and President of Z International School, Zeeshan Altaf, for organizing such events annually, describing it as a commendable endeavor. During the ceremony, Tessori distributed prizes among the athletes and congratulated them on their remarkable achievements.

In recognition of his support, Zeeshan Altaf presented a shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, marking a successful celebration of sportsmanship and community engagement.

Separately, Tessori attended the Soyem of Late Dr Imran Farooq’s mother. On the occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness, elevation of ranks in the hereafter, and patience for the bereaved family.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his solidarity with the family during this moment of grief, stating, “I stand with the bereaved family in this difficult time and share in their sorrow. My prayers are with them for strength and solace.”