AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-01-20

Power sector: going to real circus is more fun

Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

EDITORIAL: Managing power tariffs is one of the biggest challenges for the government. The government claims it will reduce the tariff by Rs 11 per unit through revisions in contracts with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

At the same time, it is considering shifting the annual rebasing to winters to avoid the double impact of fuel price adjustments and base tariff hikes during the peak consumption summer season.

In essence, the reduction would be marginal (nowhere near Rs 11 per unit from IPP revisions), and the overall annual impact on consumer bills would be negligible, if not zero, by changing the rebasing to January.

The government continues to juggle policies while ignoring the core issue. Any revision in power tariffs through renegotiating the generation-side contracts will not address the losses stemming from transmission and distribution (T&D) inefficiencies. Power regulator, Nepra, allows certain T&D losses based on the assumption of 100 percent bill recovery. The reality, however, is starkly different.

The gap between allowed and actual recovery becomes part of the circular debt, which will continue to grow despite revisions in IPP contracts. Even if power tariffs are reduced significantly — through a combination of old IPP revisions, debt reprofiling on newer IPPs (mainly Chinese), retiring government-owned Gencos, and reducing taxes on electricity bills — the distribution network’s inefficiencies will persist, and circular debt will keep accumulating.

Therefore, addressing the distribution puzzle is critical; without doing so, all other efforts will prove to be futile. Worse still, at present, losses in one jurisdiction are being passed on to all consumers, creating a free-rider problem. Within a single Disco, loss-making feeders are compensated by overbilling honest, paying consumers. It is a complete mess, with no regard for those who pay their bills on time. Privatisation and corporatization of Discos remain mere discussions.

The government has failed to learn lessons from the improved performance of KE post-privatisation. Now, to reduce losses, partial operations of some Discos are being handed over to agencies. This highlights the collapse of civil administration.

The government has failed to privatise PIA, and now the establishment is managing it. Perhaps, ultimately they would be tasked to take charge of addressing the Disco mess too.

The policy of maintaining uniform tariffs across the country also needs to be revisited as this is the root cause that shapes policy formulation that is responsible for all the ills and distortions. It has distorted the incentive structure, giving no advantage to utilities with good recovery rates over poorly performing ones.

This fault line breeds corruption, as seen in the petroleum sector, where the notorious Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) has been grossly abused in the past — and the situation is no better today. Cross-subsidisation is another flawed policy.

Today, paying consumers — whether residential, commercial, or industrial — are burdened with exorbitant bills, while cross-subsidies for others are loaded onto them. Consequently, good-paying consumers are increasingly turning to alternative energy options, moving away from the national grid.

The marginal cost of power production is lower in the south, while demand is higher in the north. However, limited infrastructure restricts the evacuation of power from the south to the north.

A logical solution would be to offer lower costs in the south to attract higher demand, partially addressing the underutilization of idle power capacity. Unfortunately, this is not happening. It’s a circus, to say the least. There is no easy solution as we all know from experience there is no easy answer to power sector’s problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs KE power sector power tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Power sector: going to real circus is more fun

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories