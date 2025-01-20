AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-20

World Bank’s $137m project secured to strengthen livestock: Nasir

Press Release Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the Sindh government ranks sixth in the region for exemplary performance in public-private partnerships.

Under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, a $137 million project has recently been secured from the World Bank to strengthen the livestock sector.

He made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sindh Livestock Expo.

He congratulated the Livestock Department for successfully organising such a large-scale expo. He noted that the expo saw a remarkable turnout, with over one million visitors attending the three-day event. He said it provided farmers, breeders, and investors with an opportunity to collaborate and advance the sector collectively.

Addressing the event, Provincial Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed his longstanding desire for a grand livestock expo in Sindh. Recalling his tenure in the Culture Department, he had envisioned a combined expo for culture, livestock, and agriculture.

He noted the significant shift since 1947 when 65% of the country’s economy depended on crops and 35% on livestock. Today, livestock contributes 65%, while agriculture accounts for 35%.

Sardar Shah remarked that the Red Sindhi cow, which has been bred locally for over 6,000 years, has survived due to private breeders, not government farms.

He urged that government farms should collaborate with private breeders under public-private partnerships to preserve local breeds. He congratulated Muhammad Ali Malkani and expressed hope that the livestock expo would become a permanent feature in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Government livestock Livestock sector

Comments

200 characters

World Bank’s $137m project secured to strengthen livestock: Nasir

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories