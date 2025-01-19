AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza under ceasefire: UN

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2025 09:10pm
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrive in the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing, also known as Karem Abu Salem, on January 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrive in the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing, also known as Karem Abu Salem, on January 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

GENEVA: Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday after a truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect, the United Nations said.

“First trucks of supplies started entering” minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN’s OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

“A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza.”

Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect, fighting halts after delay

The UN did not give details on where the shipments entered Gaza, but an Egyptian source speaking on condition of anonymity said that “197 trucks of aid and five of fuel entered through the crossing of Kerem Shalom between Israel and Gaza and that of al-Oga” and Nitzana between Egypt and Israel.

Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military Israeli troops Gaza ceasefire Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks

Comments

200 characters

First trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza under ceasefire: UN

Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect, fighting halts after delay

21 Pakistanis survivors identified in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

Trump to revive TikTok, but wants 50% US ownership

Security forces kill 5 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Afghan border: ISPR

Most Gulf markets gain on US manufacturing growth

Donald Trump arrives in Washington as inauguration celebrations begin with Elvis impersonator, fireworks

Protesters storm South Korea court after it extends Yoon’s detention

Hamas hands over first Israeli hostages as Gaza truce begins

Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in first Test

Israeli hardline minister Ben-Gvir quits government over Gaza deal

Read more stories