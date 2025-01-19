AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-19

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

Tahir Amin Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The government has proposed several amendments in the PECA law including establishing the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), regulating unlawful online content, enhancing penalties for offences such as the dissemination of fake or false information and establishing a new specialised investigation agency for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting of cybercrime to safeguard digital rights and ensure online safety.

Official documents revealed that these amendments have been vetted by the Law and Justice Division, approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), and are currently pending approval by the federal cabinet.

Sources said that due to the growing complexity of cybercrimes and rapid technological advancements, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has reviewed the PECA law and further proposed amendments to enhance Pakistan‘s cybercrime legislative framework.

PECA Ordinance: a weapon against freedom of expression?

Key features of these amendments include:

Establishing the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) to safeguard digital rights and ensure online safety; comprehensively defining and regulating unlawful online content; enhancing penalties for offences such as the dissemination of fake or false information, and establishing a new specialised investigation agency for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting of cybercrime offences under the PECA Act.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication revealed that the cybercrime legislation, primarily governed by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, is actively enforced across the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) operates a specialised cybercrime wing to investigate and prosecute offences under PECA.

Additionally, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) enforces the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021, which provide mechanisms to regulate, remove, and block unlawful online content. These combined efforts aim to ensure compliance with digital laws and maintain a secure online environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cybercrime Peca Peca law DRPA

Comments

200 characters

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Read more stories