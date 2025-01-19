Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

ISLAMABAD: The government has proposed several amendments in the PECA law including establishing the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), regulating unlawful online content, enhancing penalties for offences such as the dissemination of fake or false information and establishing a new specialised investigation agency for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting of cybercrime to safeguard digital rights and ensure online safety.

Official documents revealed that these amendments have been vetted by the Law and Justice Division, approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), and are currently pending approval by the federal cabinet.

Sources said that due to the growing complexity of cybercrimes and rapid technological advancements, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has reviewed the PECA law and further proposed amendments to enhance Pakistan‘s cybercrime legislative framework.

Key features of these amendments include:

Establishing the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) to safeguard digital rights and ensure online safety; comprehensively defining and regulating unlawful online content; enhancing penalties for offences such as the dissemination of fake or false information, and establishing a new specialised investigation agency for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting of cybercrime offences under the PECA Act.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication revealed that the cybercrime legislation, primarily governed by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, is actively enforced across the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) operates a specialised cybercrime wing to investigate and prosecute offences under PECA.

Additionally, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) enforces the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021, which provide mechanisms to regulate, remove, and block unlawful online content. These combined efforts aim to ensure compliance with digital laws and maintain a secure online environment.

