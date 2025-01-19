Impact of e-commerce on South Asia

The technological advancements are changing how business is conducted across South Asia and creating opportunities, for development through collaboration among neighbouring countries like Pakistan and India as well as Afghanistan and Bangladesh using online platforms for buying and selling goods and services along, with electronic payment methods that are enhancing cross border trade relations.

The e-commerce industry has seen growth across South Asia over the ten years or so. Recent research indicates that the e-commerce market is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2026 due to internet accessibility and smartphone adoption well as increased consumer knowledge. In Pakistan specifically¸ platforms like Daraz¸ Foodpanda¸ and OLX have witnessed expansion¸ offering an array of goods and services.

Despite the situation that has persisted for years, within Afghanistan local businesses are now benefiting from the emergence of digital platforms like Baaz and EasyPay that are facilitating connections to markets throughout the region. Likewise, major e-commerce players based out of India such as Flipkart and Amazon are expanding their reach to engage with border trade opportunities.

Online shopping websites are greatly helping to boost trade between Pakistan and its neighbouring nations. These platforms have paved a path for merchants to sell goods like Kandahari pomegranates and Herat saffron in Pakistan by avoiding typical obstacles such as steep tariffs and complicated paperwork. Pakistan has begun sending textiles and medical tools as everyday items to Afghanistan and Bangladesh, using online platforms for trade purposes recently.

This digitalization of business operations has made supply chains more efficient, cut down on expenses related to transactions and opened up new markets for small and medium-sized businesses.

A significant factor driving the expansion of online shopping across South Asia is the emergence of payment platforms like Easypaisa and JazzCash in Pakistan and Paytm in India. Afghan mobile banking services have transformed how individuals engage with financial transactions.

These platforms have helped include millions of people without bank accounts in the economy by encouraging inclusion and facilitating easier international transactions. The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), for example, demonstrates the effectiveness of solutions in encouraging international remittances and supporting cross- border trade activities.

The digital economy in South Asia encounters challenges. The presence of monitoring along with low standards infrastructure and limited internet accessibility in rural regions poses significant obstacles to progress. A case in point is the struggles encountered by merchants who encounter obstacles when trying to utilize payment platforms owing to banking restrictions and scarce internet availability.

Furthermore, the political friction among nations like India and Pakistan has impeded the development of cross border online e-commerce connections. Addressing these matters demands a united endeavour from all parties involved to encourage regional unity.

Governments should prioritize revising policies to maximize the potential benefits of e-commerce in South Asia. Investment in infrastructure is crucial to bridging the gap of digital technology adoption like logistics frameworks and fiber optic networks. Setting up the customs protocols and lowering tariffs are an important step to make the trade processes easy across borders. Maximizing partnerships between private sectors can speed up the use of digital tools and platforms. Conducting skills development training programmes encourages the rural entrepreneurs to access e-commerce opportunities and drive growth.

The adoption of digital technology and online shopping tools could help South Asia become a player in trade by breaking down old barriers, excluding middlemen and improving economic collaboration, between Pakistan and neighbouring countries, offering fresh prospects for many individuals to prosper together with joint efforts to tackle the challenges hindering e-commerce growth.

The region is on the brink of a revolution. The moment to take an action is upon us. By implementing strategies and allocating resources wisely South Asia has the potential to pave the path towards a thriving future for its citizens.

(The writer Manan Aslam is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China/Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan.

