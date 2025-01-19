Farmers to be incentivised for early sowing of cotton

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has planned to incentivise farmers to promote early sowing of cotton in the province.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, stated that cotton is the identity of South Punjab, adding “it is the only crop that can significantly improve the economy of farmers. A comprehensive plan for cotton cultivation in Punjab is being finalized.”

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, to formulate a strategy for cotton cultivation.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr Asif Ali, Directors General Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr Sajid Rahman, Dr Abdul Qayyum, Dr Amir Rasool, Consultant Agriculture Department Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, cotton growers Syed Hassan Raza, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, and cotton expert Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, along with divisional directors of the Agriculture Department.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further stated that data on vacant lands suitable for early cotton cultivation has been compiled. Records of lands that will soon be cleared of sugarcane, oilseeds, potatoes, and vegetables are also being prepared. At the village level, lists of farmers for early cotton cultivation are being developed.

He also mentioned that a special incentive package will be provided to encourage farmers for early cotton cultivation. Targets have been assigned to the relevant field formations to increase early cotton cultivation.

