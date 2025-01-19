AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

IK conviction: minister says it’s one of the most significant verdicts in history of Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: Terming the conviction of PTI founder in 190 million pounds case as one of the most significant verdicts in the country’s history, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar advised the PTI leadership not to play religious card in politics.

Talking to newsmen here Saturday along with religious scholars, Tarar said PTI is using religion to cover up its corruption, which is highly reprehensible and exploiting religion for personal political gains is condemnable.

He said the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) conducted the investigation and returned 190 million pounds to the Government of Pakistan but the PTI founder and his wife handed that money back to the individual from whom it was originally seized.

He said that Shahzad Akbar had established an Asset Recovery Unit within the Prime Minister’s Office and wrote a letter to the NCA, stating that the money has been returned to the Government of Pakistan.

To a query, he said that efforts are under way to bring back other individuals involved in the case to Pakistan.

He added that 190 million pound case was open and shut case and there were no legal faults in the judgment. He said there is no legal ambiguity as documents say Rs250 million were recovered money.

The minister advised PTI leadership not to use religion in politics and face corruption charges as no one can deny that UK government handed over 190 million pound to then government which returned it back to the accused.

Tarar said Shahzad Akbar also went to London after recovering the corruption and bribe money and handed it over to the government. He said two hundred kanals of land, a house worth 250 million and diamond rings were taken as bribe when PTI govt returned the money to Malik Riaz. He raised questions that religious education was not being given in Al Qadir University. Why the PTI was using religious card?

