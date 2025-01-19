Two MoUs signed to strengthen agri & livestock sectors

KARACHI: Two important memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed Saturday to strengthen the livestock and agriculture sectors in Sindh.

The first, a tripartite agreement, was signed between the Livestock & Fisheries Department, Thar Foundation, and Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Secretary of the Livestock & Fisheries Department, the CEO of Thar Foundation, and Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, came together to formalize a partnership focused on enhancing training, research, and capacity building in the region. This collaboration also includes the Livestock Improvement Project (LIP) 2025-2026, a joint initiative by Thar Foundation, the Livestock & Fisheries Department, and Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, aimed at improving livestock management practices in the area.

The second MoU, signed between the Livestock & Fisheries Department and Uthal University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences, marks another significant step in advancing agricultural practices in Sindh. Dr Jatoi and the Vice Chancellor of Uthal University represented their respective organizations, pledging to work together on research and service delivery initiatives. These agreements come just ahead of the Sindh Livestock Expo & DALFA Cattle Show, being held at Expo Centre Karachi from January 17-19, 2025.

Thar Foundation, with its vision to enhance the quality of life in Thapakrak through sustainable development and its mission to transform Islamkot into a model tehsil, is central to driving these efforts to promote innovation, improve local skills, and deliver essential support to the community.

