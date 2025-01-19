LDA finalises plans for tri-nation cricket series

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has finalised the plans for the matches of upcoming tri-nation cricket series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, scheduled to be held on February 8 and 10 in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the arrangements for the upcoming tri-nation cricket series. The meeting was attended by key officials, including MCL CEO Shahid Abbas Kathia, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquar-ters, the Assistant Commissioner of Finance and Planning, the Assistant Commissioner City, the MCL Deputy CE, representatives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other relevant officers.

The PCB representatives provided a detailed briefing to the DC regarding the preparations and arrangements for the series. According to the briefing, the tri-nation cricket series will be hosted in Pakistan. The teams will be stationed in Lahore from February 5 to 10. Practice sessions for the teams are scheduled for February 6 and 7, while matches will be held in Lahore on February 8 and 10. The Pakistani cricket team will depart from Lahore to Karachi on February 9, with a match between New Zealand and South Africa taking place on February 10. The New Zealand and South African teams will subsequently depart from Lahore to Karachi on February 11.

While addressing the meeting, the DC issued a city-wide alert to all relevant departments, assigning specific tasks to ensure a smooth and successful event. “The MCL will ensure appropriate lighting arrangements on routes and green belts.

The Lahore district administration, in collaboration with all stakeholders, will ensure clear routes for teams and spectators. CCTV cameras will be installed for comprehensive monitoring of the matches. The health department will remain vigilant and prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances, with medical arrangements and emergency services being prioritised, including the establishment of a temporary 10-bed hospital.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will oversee sanitation arrangements, while the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will maintain the sewerage system and ensure regular watering of routes. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will guarantee uninterrupted power supply. Civil Defence, in coordination with police personnel, will undertake stringent security duties. A bomb disposal squad will be deployed in the field. The City District Government and the Lahore Parking Company will jointly manage parking arrangements” he added.

He stressed the importance of timely completion of all preparations by the relevant departments. He affirmed that this international event requires a collaborative effort to ensure its success. He emphasised that providing complete facilities to cricket fans is a top priority and urged all administrative officers and staff to perform their duties diligently and with a sense of national duty. Every effort would be made to ensure a seamless series, allowing spectators to enjoy the matches in a pleasant environment, he added.

