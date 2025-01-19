CC House attack: Interim bail of Aleema, others extended

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and others in the Corps Commander House attack and other riot cases till February 15.

The court directed the investigation officer to complete the inquiry and present a report at the next hearing.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Imran Khan, appeared before the court.

PTI leaders Ali Imtiaz and Nadeem Abbas Bara also marked their attendance, while PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja submitted a request for exemption from appearance, which the court allowed.

