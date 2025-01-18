AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Print Print 2025-01-18

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

Recorder Report Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 09:03am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has formally requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to establish a tax office in the Gwadar, citing increasing economic activity and challenging compliance requirements for local taxpayers.

In a detailed letter addressed to FBR Member IR (Operations) Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, the PTBA highlighted that the current facilitation centre in Gwadar is insufficient to meet the growing needs of taxpayers in the region, which includes Gwadar, Turbat, and neighboring cities.

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

The request comes following a recent tax awareness seminar in the city and the provisional establishment of the Makran Tax Bar. The letter emphasized that Gwadar’s strategic importance as a key node in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) necessitates a more robust tax administration presence.

“Taxpayers currently face significant challenges, including 5-6 hour road journeys to attend case hearings,” said the PTBA.

The proposal outlines several potential benefits of establishing a full-scale FBR office, including enhanced revenue collection, improved investor facilitation, and strengthened tax administration in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

