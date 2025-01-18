FPCCI hosts seminar

KARACHI: Under the leadership of Shaukat Jilani, Convener of the Sindh Regional Committee on Consumer and Public Services, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted an insightful seminar at its head office in Karachi.

The event, titled “Awareness Session on Business Growth with Marketing Strategies and Consumer Protection for All Businesses” brought together esteemed business community leaders, representatives from various organizations, motivational speakers, and industry experts.

A diverse audience, including men and women, actively participated in the session, which featured trainers from multiple sectors. The seminar concluded with group photos showcasing the distinguished participants and organizers.

