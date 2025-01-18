AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Satellite launch: PM greets nation

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the nation including the scientists on successful launch of the country’s first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China.

In a message on X, he said: “Soaring higher and higher! Proud moment for the nation as Pakistan proudly launches its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China.”

Sharif underscored that from predicting crop yields to tracking urban growth, EO-1 was a leap forward in the nation’s journey towards progress.

Acknowledging the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO)’s efforts, he said that the successful satellite launch spearheaded by the commission demonstrated the nation’s growing capabilities in space science and technology.

“Congratulations to our scientists and engineers on their dedication and a great team effort,” he added.

