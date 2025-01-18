Opposition parties call for forming a ‘united front’

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of escalating political tensions following the conviction of ex-prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in £190m scam, the leaders of major opposition parties on Friday called for a united front to protect the constitution and ensure the rule of law in the country.

Following the conviction of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who were sentenced to 14 and 7 years, respectively, in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case, a meeting took place at the residence of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a dissident of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who has now formed his own Awaam Pakistan Party (APP), to take stock of the current political situation in the country.

The meeting, which included senior leaders such as Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mahmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP and Nasir Abbas of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), concluded with a consensus that all opposition factions must unite to get rid of the regime, imposed on the masses through rigged elections.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, Asad Qaiser, a senior PTI leader, said that the time has come for all political forces to join hands to steer the country out of the political crisis, which is mainly due to absence of rule of law and an undeclared martial law in the country.

“The conviction of Imran Khan in a fabricated and politically motivated case casts doubt on the integrity of the judiciary, which must rectify this error or risk being condemned by history,” he added.

Qaiser maintained that the time for political parties to determine the future direction of the country has arrived, warning that any inaction or passive observation at this pivotal moment could lead to catastrophic consequences for the country.

He pointed out that government ministers had already predicted the outcome of the Al-Qadir Trust case, which has now unfolded precisely as they had predicted.

He stated that the manner in which government ministers anticipated the verdict of the Al-Qadir Trust case has severely undermined the credibility of our judiciary, which must be protected to maintain its hard-earned independence.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed the need for developing a joint mechanism keeping in view the perspectives of all political parties.

He warned that political chaos would persist if the country failed to adhere to the constitution, adding that consulting all political parties is crucial for upholding the supremacy of the constitution.

“The solution to all the problems is simply to prioritise the supremacy of the constitution. Every politically enlightened individual will be part of this journey aimed at uplifting the constitution,” he added.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) president Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the opposition wants to involve judges, lawyers, journalists and other stakeholders in finding a solution to the crisis facing the country.

“The struggle will be started for supremacy of the constitution and to ensure rule of law in the country,” he added.

About Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that Maulana Rehman will take the lead in what we all are planning to do and guide us with enthusiasm as he is well aware of the political turmoil in the country.

