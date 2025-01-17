AIRLINK 204.56 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (1.82%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FCCL 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.11%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FLYNG 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
HUBC 136.61 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.73%)
HUMNL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.35%)
OGDC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.21%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.39%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 190.80 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (1.97%)
PRL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.47%)
PTC 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (6.43%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.56%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
TRG 68.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.61%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
BR100 12,136 Increased By 187.3 (1.57%)
BR30 37,216 Increased By 848.7 (2.33%)
KSE100 115,277 Increased By 1440.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 36,292 Increased By 529.7 (1.48%)
Markets

South African rand firms ahead of Trump inauguration

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:16pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand strengthened in cautious trade on Friday, as investor focus shifted towards US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

At 0808 GMT, the rand traded at 18.755 against the dollar , about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

“Trump’s policies and US Treasury movements will dominate sentiment in the short term, with limited market activity expected until after his inauguration,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

A sturdy labour market, sticky inflation and uncertainty over the potential impact of Trump’s tariffs and tax plans have led the US Federal Reserve to project two interest rate cuts this year.

South African rand claws back as Trump tariff debate weakens dollar

However, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday three or four rate cuts are still possible if economic data weakens further.

On the stock market, South Africa’s Top-40 index was up about 0.6%.

Its benchmark 2030 government bond also strengthened, with the yield down 5.5 basis points to 9.15%.

