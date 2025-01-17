AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
China, HK stocks rise on better-than-expected China economic data

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 11:30am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday and were set to end the week higher as a slew of better-than-expected China economic data lifted market sentiment.

China stocks edge up in broader Asian rally

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added 0.2%.

  • China’s economy ended 2024 on better footing than expected, helped by a flurry of stimulus measures. The economy grew 5.4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, significantly beating analysts’ expectations and marking the quickest rise since the second quarter of 2023.

  • Meanwhile, industrial output grew 6.2% from a year earlier in December 2O24, beating expectations and marked the fastest growth since April 2024.

  • The CSI300 and Hang Seng index were set to close the week 2.3% and 2.6% higher, respectively.

  • Technology and semiconductor shares led gains in China and Hong Kong as investors traded around themes of independent innovation amid the threat of a new trade war with the United States.

  • China’s tech and semiconductor indexes rose 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

  • In Hong Kong, China’s top chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) surged 10%, hovering near the highest since July 2020.

  • Real estate stocks advanced 0.6%, after official data showed China’s new homes prices stopped falling month-on-month in December 2024 for the first time in 18 months.

  • However, China’s real estate giant Vanke slumped 6.2% and 4.8% in the offshore and onshore market, respectively, after media reported that authorities had detained its chief executive.

China and Hong Kong stocks

