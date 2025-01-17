AIRLINK 202.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.85%)
Jan 17, 2025
China’s property investment drops 10.6% in 2024, sales slump 12.9%

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Property investment in China fell 10.6% in 2024, after tumbling 10.4% year-on-year in the first eleven months, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Friday.

Property sales by floor area dropped 12.9% last year, compared with a 14.3% decline in the January-November period.

New construction starts measured by floor area declined 23.0% in 2024, the same as the slide in the first eleven months.

China’s economic growth surpasses forecasts on stimulus push

Funds raised by China’s property developers declined 17.0% last year from a year earlier after an 18.0% fall in January-November.

