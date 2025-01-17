AIRLINK 202.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.85%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FLYNG 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
HUBC 134.12 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.84%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
MLCF 43.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
OGDC 220.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.71%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 188.69 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.84%)
PRL 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.57%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.44%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
SYM 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.11%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
TRG 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.15%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,013 Increased By 64.5 (0.54%)
BR30 36,711 Increased By 343.7 (0.95%)
KSE100 114,292 Increased By 454.8 (0.4%)
KSE30 35,941 Increased By 178.6 (0.5%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s economic growth surpasses forecasts on stimulus push

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s economy ended 2024 on better footing than expected helped by a flurry of stimulus measures, although the threat of a new trade war with the United States and weak domestic demand could hurt confidence in a broader recovery this year.

For the full-year 2024, the world’s second-largest economy grew 5.0%, data from the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Friday, meeting the government’s annual growth target of around 5%.

Analysts had forecast 4.9% growth.

The economy grew 5.4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, significantly beating analysts’ expectations and marking the quickest since the second quarter of 2023.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) would expand 5.0% from a year earlier, quickening from the third-quarter’s 4.6% pace as a flurry of support measures began to kick in.

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 1.6% in October-December, compared with a forecast 1.6% increase and a revised 1.3% gain in the previous quarter.

The world’s second-biggest economy has struggled for traction since a post-pandemic rebound quickly fizzled out, with a protracted property crisis, mounting local debt and weak consumer demand weighing heavily on activity.

Exports, one of the few bright spots, could lose steam as United States President-elect Donald Trump, who has proposed hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, is set to return to the White House next week.

Chinese policymakers have pledged more stimulus this year, but analysts say the scope and size of China’s moves may depend on how quickly and aggressively Trump implements tariffs or other punitive measures.

But even as strong exports propelled the country’s trade surplus to a record high of $992 billion last year, the yuan currency has come under selling pressure.

China, Sri Lanka agree more investment and economic cooperation

A dominant dollar, sliding Chinese bond yields and the threat of higher trade barriers have pushed the yuan to 16-month lows.

A slew of December economic readings on Friday suggested the economy gained traction heading into the new year, helped by a flurry of government support measures.

Industrial output grew 6.2% from a year earlier in December, quickening from November’s 5.4% pace and beating expectations for a 5.4% increase in a Reuters poll. It marked the fastest growth since April last year.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 3.7% last month, accelerating from the 3.0% pace in November as consumers started to prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year in January.

As businesses remained wary of adding workers before the festival and with concerns over possible trade disputes with the U.S., the nationwide survey-based jobless rate climbed to 5.1% in December from November’s 5.0%.

China China’s economy

Comments

200 characters

China’s economic growth surpasses forecasts on stimulus push

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

Read more stories