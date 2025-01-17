CJP-led probe commissions demanded: PTI submits its ‘charter of demands’ to govt

ISLAMABAD: Finally, the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally submitted its charter of demands to the government in writing on Thursday, demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan-led commissions to probe into the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 incidents, as well as release of its workers from different prisons.

The PTI’s charter of demands, seen by Business Recorder, stated that the party would not proceed with the ongoing talks if the government failed to constitute two separate commissions headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan to investigate the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024.

To make the talks fruitful, it demanded of the government to constitute two separate commissions comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi or three serving judges of the apex court, nominated in consultation with both PTI and the government within seven days.

It also said that the proceedings of the two commissions must be open to the general public as well as the media.

The PTI has put forth a total of 22 major demands before the government, specifically putting forward five demands concerning formation of two separate judicial commissions.

It presented nine demands in connection with the first inquiry commission and seven demands related to the second commission.

The demands also include release of all political prisoners of the party, arrested countrywide and the suspension of their sentences.

The PTI called upon the federal government as well as the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to legally endorse the provision of bail or issue orders that would suspend the convictions and sentences of all political prisoners. The party said that it would identify the political prisoners who were arrested following the May 9 and November 28 events, or any other political event elsewhere.

It also sought support for those who have been convicted and whose appeals or revisions are presently pending before a court of law. According to PTI’s charter of demands, the first commission will be tasked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the legality of the events that led to the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

The commission will also investigate the legality of the manner of the arrest and those responsible for the break-in into the premises of the Islamabad High Court – from where Khan was arrested – by the Rangers and the police.

It was stated that the events across the country after the arrest of Imran Khan, in particular, the circumstances in which groups of individuals were able to reach various high-security locations where damage to property is said to have been caused, should also be investigated.

The party also demanded that CCTV recordings at each location where damage is said to have been caused by protesters should be probed, adding that if CCTV footage is not available, the reasons for this lack of availability should be determined.

It continued that the way in which those arrested in connection with the events of May 9 were apprehended and then kept in custody, as well as the circumstances of their release, should be looked into.

“Did the authorities violate the human rights of these individuals, including through torture? How were the lists of those to be arrested compiled and determined,” it added.

“It should also be inquired whether multiple FIRs were registered against the same individual with respect to May 9, 2023, and sequential arrests carried out in abuse of the process of the law.”

The PTI demanded an inquiry into instances of media censorship, restrictions on reporting related to the incident, and the harassment of journalists.

“Examine the vires and legality of the government’s imposition of internet shutdowns and its impact before, during, and after the unrest and fix responsibility.” Regarding the second commission, the PTI said that it should be tasked to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the events of November 24 to 27, 2024, in Islamabad. The PTI demanded that an inquiry should be ordered into whether there was firing of live ammunition and other forms of physical assault on the protesters in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025