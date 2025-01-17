AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-17

22 terrorists eliminated in Tirah

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: In response to a series of recent terrorist attacks in Tirah, Khyber District, which have claimed the lives of security personnel and innocent civilians, Pakistan’s security forces have launched extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the region.

The operations target terrorists responsible for the violence. Since December 14, 2024, these operations have yielded significant successes, with 22 terrorists eliminated and 18 others injured.

The security forces remain resolute in their mission to restore peace in the area and eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these operations will continue until the region is completely secure.

The statement emphasised the commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to eliminating the scourge of terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

