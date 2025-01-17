KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 49.098 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,163.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.852 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.665 billion), COTS (PKR 7.209 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.547 billion), Silver (PKR 2.173 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.582 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.000 billion), SP 500 (PKR 843.106 million), DJ (PKR 531.766 million), Copper (PKR 358.683 million), Palladium (PKR 216.621 million), Brent (PKR 69.215 million), Japan equity (PKR 32.160 million) and Aluminum (PKR 15.160 million).

In Agricultural commodities,6 lots amounting to PKR 12.370 million were traded.

