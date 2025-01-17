‘Need to promote eco-friendly industrial hemp to protect textile industry’

FAISALABAD: The cotton production has declined from 14 million bales to 10 million bales in 2024 that needs promotion of eco-friendly industrial hemp to safeguard the textile industry.

It was stated by the speakers while addressing the inaugural session of three-day international stakeholder workshop and exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain opened at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

In the welcome address, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan called for mapping out a strategy to address challenges and explore opportunities in the industrial hemp value chain. He stressed upon the need for collaborative efforts on the part of experts, policy makers and industry. As the world continues to recognize the significance of hemp as a versatile and sustainable resource, the workshop will be a step forward in shaping its future in Pakistan.

University of Kamalia Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Yasir Nawab said that Pakistan cotton’s decreasing production was creating an opportunity for sustainable fibres. Hemp and other locals have the great potential. He said that there is a need to develop quality fibers at reasonable cost. He said that Pakistan depends upon 70 percent on natural fiber and rest of the portion goes to synthetic fiber.

Director Soil Science UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that industrial hemp, as a diverse plant, can be a revolutionary crop for a better economy. It is an eco-friendly and worthwhile crop that complements a sustainable growth system. Industrial hemp farming has the potential to dramatically minimize the amount of carbon impact on the environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025