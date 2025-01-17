AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-17

‘Need to promote eco-friendly industrial hemp to protect textile industry’

Press Release Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

FAISALABAD: The cotton production has declined from 14 million bales to 10 million bales in 2024 that needs promotion of eco-friendly industrial hemp to safeguard the textile industry.

It was stated by the speakers while addressing the inaugural session of three-day international stakeholder workshop and exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain opened at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

In the welcome address, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan called for mapping out a strategy to address challenges and explore opportunities in the industrial hemp value chain. He stressed upon the need for collaborative efforts on the part of experts, policy makers and industry. As the world continues to recognize the significance of hemp as a versatile and sustainable resource, the workshop will be a step forward in shaping its future in Pakistan.

University of Kamalia Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Yasir Nawab said that Pakistan cotton’s decreasing production was creating an opportunity for sustainable fibres. Hemp and other locals have the great potential. He said that there is a need to develop quality fibers at reasonable cost. He said that Pakistan depends upon 70 percent on natural fiber and rest of the portion goes to synthetic fiber.

Director Soil Science UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that industrial hemp, as a diverse plant, can be a revolutionary crop for a better economy. It is an eco-friendly and worthwhile crop that complements a sustainable growth system. Industrial hemp farming has the potential to dramatically minimize the amount of carbon impact on the environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Textile industry cotton production Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

Comments

200 characters

‘Need to promote eco-friendly industrial hemp to protect textile industry’

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories