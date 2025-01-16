AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least $10bn needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

AFP Published January 16, 2025

GENEVA: At least $10 billion will likely be needed to rebuild Gaza’s devastated health system over the next five to seven years, according an initial World Health Organization assessment Thursday.

“The needs are massive,” the UN health agency’s representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, told reporters.

With a ceasefire finally looming, humanitarians are calling for a dramatic scaling up of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza, amid efforts to determine the size of the towering needs.

Peeperkorn said his team’s initial estimate of the cost to rebuild just the health sector was “even more than $3 billion for the first 1.5 years and then actually $10 billion for the five to seven years”.

UN humanitarian operations in Gaza forced to halt: official

“In Gaza, we all know the destruction is so massive. I have never seen that anywhere else in my life,” he said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile said “less than half of Gaza hospitals are functional”.

He hailed Wednesday’s announcement from mediators that Israel and Hamas had finally reached a truce as “just about the best news”.

He voiced hope that “this agreement marks the end of the darkest chapter in the history of the relationship between the Israelis and the Palestinians”.

“We welcome this news with great relief, but also with sorrow that it has come too late for those who have died in the conflict,” he said.

He also voiced “caution, given that we have had false dawns before, and the deal has not yet been confirmed”.

While the mediators said the deal was due to take effect on Sunday, Tedros urged the sides not to wait.

“If both sides are committed to a ceasefire, it should start immediately,” he said. “The best medicine is peace”.

“So, let the healing begin, not just for Gaza, but for Israel as well. This is in everyone’s best interest.”

Peeperkorn said the WHO stood ready to “expand its support rapidly” in the territory.

“What is critical though is that the significant security the political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza are removed,” he said.

“We need a rapid, unhindered and safe access to expedite the flow of aid into and across Gaza.”

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Gaza Palestinians Israel and Hamas Gaza war Rik Peeperkorn Gaza health system

Comments

200 characters

At least $10bn needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

UAE confirms rollover of $2bn loan to Pakistan: SBP

PTI presents ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt: Ayaz Sadiq

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Read more stories