AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 04:59pm

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 settled below the 114,000 level, losing over 650 points on Thursday.

The market opened on a positive note, with the benchmark index hitting an intra-day high of 114,884.63. However, selling pressure soon returned, dragging the KSE-100 to an intra-day low of 113,630.45.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 113,836.74, a decrease of 658.96 points or 0.58%.

Across-the-board selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, ENGRO, MEBL and UBL ended in the red.

Market experts noted that investors are keeping a close eye on the local political situation, as negotiations between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) team and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) continue.

Whereas, “some are concerned that the buildup of SBP’s forex reserves has slowed,” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

On Wednesday, PSX witnessed a mixed trend and remained oscillating in positive and negative zones before closing in the red, after three consecutive positive sessions, as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 308.46 points or 0.27% and closed at 114,495.71 points.

Globally, Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday and the dollar was soft as easing core U.S. inflation kept potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve on the table, while the yen rose to a one-month high on rate hike bets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.4%.

China’s blue-chip stocks rose 0.67% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.5%.

Investor focus has centred on President-elect Donald Trump’s policies as he returns to the White House on Monday, with recent media reports of a gradual implementation of tariffs by the new administration easing some worries.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the currency settled at 278.86 after a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 469.44 million from 659.43 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares declined to Rs24.98 billion from Rs39.64 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 103.7 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 37.11 million shares, and Dewan Motors with 19.33 million shares.

Shares of 464 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 137 registered an increase, 268 recorded a fall, while 59 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Banks apprised of road map to export growth

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Read more stories