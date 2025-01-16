AIRLINK 204.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.33%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
FLYNG 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.78%)
OGDC 219.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-0.98%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.24%)
PRL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.46%)
SEARL 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
SYM 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TELE 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.25%)
BR100 12,034 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 36,740 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,237 Decreased By -258.4 (-0.23%)
KSE30 35,912 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.25%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit 1-week closing high, banks and tech stocks lead gains

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 12:37pm

Australian shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, led by banks and technology stocks, as solid US bank earnings and easing core inflation boosted sentiment globally, while a resilient local labour report kept alive chances of a near-term rate cut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4% higher at 8,327.00, a level unseen in a week. Index heavyweight financials led the gains, closing 2.6% higher.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia led the “Big 4” banks higher with a 3% jump, rallying after five straight sessions of losses.

Grady Wulff, a market analyst with Bell Direct, attributed the rise in banks to the overnight rally in the United States powered by a softer-than-expected core inflation and solid earnings from major US banks.

A domestic labour market report released earlier in the day showed a strong jump in jobs and an uptick in the jobless rate last month, a combination of trends signalling a healthy labour market that keeps the chances of a rate cut in February alive.

Swaps imply a 68% probability that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates on Feb. 18.

A quarterly inflation report due later in the month will be a deciding factor for the central bank. Real estate stocks were among the top boosts to the benchmark, soaring 2.3% to their highest since Dec. 9.

Banks, pharmaceuticals drag Australian shares lower

Developers Goodman Group and Scentre Group climbed 3.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Tech stocks jumped 1.8%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc up 3.4%.

“Companies in the high-growth tech sector have greater runway to grow when interest rates are lower.

The combination of the Nasdaq rallying and the outlook for rate cuts in Australia are the key drivers of our local tech rally today,“ Wulff said.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 13,000.67, their highest since Jan. 9.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares hit 1-week closing high, banks and tech stocks lead gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories