AIRLINK 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.64%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.38%)
FFL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
FLYNG 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.89%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
MLCF 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.44%)
OGDC 220.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.66%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.33%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.29%)
PRL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.24%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.58%)
SEARL 102.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
SYM 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.75%)
BR100 12,043 Increased By 8.7 (0.07%)
BR30 36,776 Decreased By -1.4 (-0%)
KSE100 114,288 Decreased By -207.5 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,918 Decreased By -85 (-0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump’s US Treasury pick Bessent says dollar must remain world’s reserve currency

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 11:14am

WASHINGTON: Scott Bessent, US President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Treasury Department, on Wednesday vowed to ensure that the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency as he laid out a vision for a “new economic golden age”.

Bessent, who faces questioning before the US Senate Finance Committee on Thursday, said in prepared testimony that the new Trump administration must prioritize productive investment that grows the economy over “wasteful spending that drives inflation.”

“We must secure supply chains that are vulnerable to strategic competitors, and we must carefully deploy sanctions as part of a whole-of-government approach to address our national security requirements,” Bessent said in the remarks.

“And critically, we must ensure that the US dollar remains the world’s reserve currency.”

Bessent, a hedge fund manager who has advocated for Trump’s plans to impose significantly higher tariffs on imports, did not single out China in his remarks, but he has previously said China’s trade practices have hollowed out American industry.

Trump has threatened a 60% tariff on imports from China and a 10% duty on global imports.

Trump has also said he would impose 25% duties on Canadian and Mexican imports, until those two countries halt the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the United States.

$4 trillion tax hike

Bessent also said the administration and Congress need to “make permanent” the expiring provisions of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“If Congress fails to act, Americans will face the largest tax increase in history, a crushing $4 trillion tax hike,” Bessent said.

The Trump administration and Congress also need to implement “pro-growth policies to reduce the tax burden on American manufacturers service workers and seniors,” he said.

The latter policies refer to Trump’s campaign promises to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21% for companies manufacturing products in the United States, and to exempt income from tips and Social Security from taxation.

Trump nominee Pete Hegseth weathers Democrats’ grilling to emerge largely unscathed

Bessent said that with support from Congress, the Trump administration could usher in a new, more balanced era of prosperity for Americans that he called “a generational opportunity to unleash a new economic golden age”.

social security US President elect Donald Trump Scott Bessent US Senate Finance Committee new economic golden age

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s US Treasury pick Bessent says dollar must remain world’s reserve currency

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories