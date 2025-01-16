AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-16

Petrol price hiked by Rs3.47, HSD’s by Rs2.61

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: Federal government announced on Wednesday a raise in petroleum products prices up to Rs 3.47 per litre for fortnight starting from January 16, 2025.

In a statement, Finance Division announced to increase the ex-depot price of petrol by Rs 3.47 per litre and High Speed Diesel (HSD) price by Rs 2.61 per litre for second half of January 2025.

It says, “Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuation in the international market in the last fortnight. The Brent prices have risen by up to $1-2 per barrel since January 1, 2025.Import premiums on petrol and HSD remained unchanged while the exchange rate generally remained stable

Following announcement, the new price of petrol has been increased from Rs 252.66 to Rs 256.13 per litre, whereas, the price of HSD has been raised from Rs 258.34 to Rs 260.95 per litre.

Federal government is charging Rs 60 per litre petroleum levy on petrol and HSD whereas these are exempted from general sale tax (GST).

