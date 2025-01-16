AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-16

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to replace the bank guarantee system with an insurance guarantee to facilitate transit trade under the bilateral agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, specifically for goods passing through Gwadar Port.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) was signed in 2010 to facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries. The Ministry of Commerce allowed the import of Afghan bulk cargo—wheat, sugar, and fertilizers—at Gwadar Port, with onward transit to Afghanistan using bonded, insured, and sealable trucks equipped with tracking devices. The cargo handling was part of special initiatives, including the introduction of an Insurance Guarantee. This Insurance Guarantee for Afghan transit goods was introduced under Customs Rules 2021 (Rule 471, clause-xi), and was later replaced by SRO No.1402(1)/2023 on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA), in a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), noted that the requirement for bank guarantees in Afghanistan’s transit trade had a negative impact, particularly on bulk cargoes such as wheat, sugar, and fertilizer, which in turn affected investors and ease of doing business. As a result, investors in Gwadar, along with the Port Operator and Gwadar Port Authority, have repeatedly requested the withdrawal of the bank guarantee requirement, proposing instead the use of an Insurance Guarantee to streamline trade operations.

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

To address this issue, several meetings were held with key stakeholders, including the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, and the Secretary of Maritime Affairs. During these meetings, it was revealed that the Ministry of Commerce introduced a new policy in October 2023, which requires special permission for bulk cargo imports under APTTA at Gwadar Port, particularly for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP). In another meeting on September 19, 2024, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was informed that the SRO was issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce to prevent pilferage and curb smuggling.

At a recent meeting at the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of Commerce clarified that the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade (ATT) had not been halted, but rather was being regulated through these SROs. Furthermore, transactions have been documented through banks to prevent smuggling at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Secretary of the Apex Committee emphasized that the Ministry of Commerce needs to address these issues and encouraged stakeholders to collaborate in overcoming challenges to revive transit trade. A delegation raised concerns about the imposition of a 10% ad-valorem processing fee on Afghan transit commercial goods and also highlighted the unimplemented SRO 642(1) 2023, which allows barter trade between Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

The forum was informed that the government is working on an automated mechanism to regulate Afghan Transit Trade. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) are currently collaborating on the development of this system to streamline the tax process.

The Ministry of Commerce briefed participants that Afghanistan’s side has shown little interest in barter trade and continues to insist on the use of banking channels. As a result, the meeting decided that the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) would convene a board meeting after consulting with Afghan counterparts within four weeks and submit joint recommendations to the Ministry of Commerce and SIFC. The outcome of the meeting is expected to be shared with the SIFC by January 20, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

gwadar port Afghan Trade Transit

Comments

200 characters

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories