AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-16

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari stated on Wednesday that the government will soon be in a position to supply the cheapest electricity to consumers — industrial, commercial, agricultural, and domestic — in the region, following the finalization of relevant steps in the coming months.

He made these remarks while announcing a 45 percent reduction in the power tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, bringing the rate down to Rs. 39.70 per unit from the current Rs. 71.10 per unit. The Power Division will formally request NEPRA to notify the new tariff for EVs.

In response to a question, Leghari said the government would soon provide statistics on the three-month Winter Incentives Package. He added that after consultations with the IMF and other development partners, efforts would be made to make it a permanent feature. The minister noted that the package should span three years to enable industries to plan effectively, as electricity demand will continue to increase, particularly with the reduction in prices.

Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 45%: Awais Leghari

He emphasized that Pakistan would soon move away from a surplus electricity situation due to the government’s policies.

Responding to another query, the Power Minister explained that the government is actively engaging with the IMF regarding the issue of Captive Power Plants (CPPs). “We do not want any negative impact on industry or the country. The Ministry of Finance is leading discussions with the IMF, while the Petroleum and Power Divisions are assisting. Constructive talks have taken place and are expected to conclude in the coming days,” he said.

On the subject of the annual financial benefit of reviewed contracts for 27 IPPs (5+8+14), Leghari revealed that this would amount to Rs. 137 billion. He also noted that the financial burden of Rs. 1.457 trillion on consumers had been removed.

“The next phase involves government-owned power plants, wind, and solar projects. A formal and practical announcement will follow,” he added.

Regarding K-Electric’s generation tariff, the Minister stated that the Power Division had submitted its views to the regulator, expressing the hope that the regulator would address the issue fairly and not impose undue burden. “We will continue to fight for consumers’ interests, as it could affect the privatization of Discos, and we cannot allow any company to benefit unjustly,” he emphasized.

The Minister also confirmed that regulations for electric vehicle charging stations would be implemented, allowing registration and business operations to begin within 15 days. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special concessional electricity rate for these stations was announced, reducing the rate from Rs. 71 per unit to Rs. 39.70 per unit. This marks the first time in the country’s history that the per-unit electricity price for electric vehicles has been reduced by 44%. In addition, regulations for the establishment of the first electric vehicle charging stations and battery replacement points in Pakistan have been implemented. These regulations issued under the National Energy Conservation Authority of the Power Division, have been officially gazetted. The Minister also highlighted that the circular debt had decreased by Rs. 12 billion, reaching Rs. 2.381 trillion for the period from July to November 2024, compared to Rs. 2.393 trillion on June 30, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari EV stations

Comments

200 characters

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories