EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari stated on Wednesday that the government will soon be in a position to supply the cheapest electricity to consumers — industrial, commercial, agricultural, and domestic — in the region, following the finalization of relevant steps in the coming months.

He made these remarks while announcing a 45 percent reduction in the power tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, bringing the rate down to Rs. 39.70 per unit from the current Rs. 71.10 per unit. The Power Division will formally request NEPRA to notify the new tariff for EVs.

In response to a question, Leghari said the government would soon provide statistics on the three-month Winter Incentives Package. He added that after consultations with the IMF and other development partners, efforts would be made to make it a permanent feature. The minister noted that the package should span three years to enable industries to plan effectively, as electricity demand will continue to increase, particularly with the reduction in prices.

Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 45%: Awais Leghari

He emphasized that Pakistan would soon move away from a surplus electricity situation due to the government’s policies.

Responding to another query, the Power Minister explained that the government is actively engaging with the IMF regarding the issue of Captive Power Plants (CPPs). “We do not want any negative impact on industry or the country. The Ministry of Finance is leading discussions with the IMF, while the Petroleum and Power Divisions are assisting. Constructive talks have taken place and are expected to conclude in the coming days,” he said.

On the subject of the annual financial benefit of reviewed contracts for 27 IPPs (5+8+14), Leghari revealed that this would amount to Rs. 137 billion. He also noted that the financial burden of Rs. 1.457 trillion on consumers had been removed.

“The next phase involves government-owned power plants, wind, and solar projects. A formal and practical announcement will follow,” he added.

Regarding K-Electric’s generation tariff, the Minister stated that the Power Division had submitted its views to the regulator, expressing the hope that the regulator would address the issue fairly and not impose undue burden. “We will continue to fight for consumers’ interests, as it could affect the privatization of Discos, and we cannot allow any company to benefit unjustly,” he emphasized.

The Minister also confirmed that regulations for electric vehicle charging stations would be implemented, allowing registration and business operations to begin within 15 days. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special concessional electricity rate for these stations was announced, reducing the rate from Rs. 71 per unit to Rs. 39.70 per unit. This marks the first time in the country’s history that the per-unit electricity price for electric vehicles has been reduced by 44%. In addition, regulations for the establishment of the first electric vehicle charging stations and battery replacement points in Pakistan have been implemented. These regulations issued under the National Energy Conservation Authority of the Power Division, have been officially gazetted. The Minister also highlighted that the circular debt had decreased by Rs. 12 billion, reaching Rs. 2.381 trillion for the period from July to November 2024, compared to Rs. 2.393 trillion on June 30, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025