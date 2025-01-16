Bisconni’s premium biscuit range wins award

KARACHI: Bisconni’s premium biscuit range has been awarded the prestigious ‘Home Brand of the Year – Pakistan’ category title at the FMCG Asia Awards 2024 held in Singapore. Organized by Retail Asia, this award celebrates excellence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector across the continent, highlighting brands that have shown exceptional innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on this milestone, Muhammad Sabir Godil, Chief Operating Officer of Bisconni, remarked, “Bisconni premium range has effectively carved out a unique space in Pakistan’s competitive food industry, appealing to consumers who continue to spend on premium products as a form of self-care or indulgence. Bisconni has just not created a more diverse product portfolio that caters to different consumer segments, but also stabilized revenue streams during economic fluctuations. Winning the Home Brand of the Year - Pakistan award signifies that a brand has been recognized for its excellence and overall market presence within the home goods sector in Pakistan. We plan to continue to innovate and expand the product range based on consumer feedback and market trends”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025