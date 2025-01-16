AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-16

Massive financial irregularities exposed in KPK: Azma

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that large-scale financial embezzlement and ghost employees have been exposed in the ‘Benazir Nashonuma Programme’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As a result, the World Food Program has halted its operations in the province, Azma said, adding: “Despite claims of fighting corruption, Rs 799 million have vanished under the nose of Ali Amin Gandapur, and the public funds meant for their service are now being pocketed by social media trolls.”

She further stated that the World Food Program raised questions regarding financial irregularities and ghost employees in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Official documents highlight discrepancies amounting to Rs 799 million in salaries alone.

Even funds allocated for the health of mothers and children have not been spared. Previously, Rs 700 million, intended for mosque Imams, were also mysteriously vanished, Azma said.

The Information Minister added that all these funds are being diverted to social media brigades running campaigns against Pakistan and its institutions. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Adviser writes to the federal government every week requesting funds, but these federal funds are being distributed to those propagating anti-army rhetoric rather than benefiting the Pashtun people, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KPK Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Massive financial irregularities exposed in KPK: Azma

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories