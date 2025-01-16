AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Markets Print 2025-01-16

EU sanctions threat on Russian metal supports aluminium price

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

LONDON: Aluminium prices in London rose on Wednesday due to worries about tightening supplies to the European Union if the bloc bans imports of the metal from Russia, though the EU’s small dependence on these imports kept the price gain modest.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $2,564.50 per metric ton by 1058 GMT. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the European Commission intends to propose a ban on imports of Russian primary aluminium in its 16th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the move would risk destabilising an already ‘fragile’ global market. The contract hit $2,602, its highest since Dec. 16, on Tuesday before retreating as it ran into producer offers. Supplies from Russia account for only 6% of the EU’s import needs in primary aluminium, said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex.

“So it is not that big and you know trade routes will be shifted,” he added. Meanwhile, US Comex copper futures continued trading at a large premium to the LME copper benchmark after the US contract’s sharp growth in recent weeks as the market prices in a likelihood of US import tariffs ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

LME copper slid 0.3% to $9,123 per ton, while US Comex copper futures rose 0.1% to $4.3485 per lb, or $9,586.8 a ton, representing a premium of $464 a ton over LME copper vs about $500 last week. A number of US commodity prices are effectively pricing in a 45-55% chance of a 10% broad tariff or 10% critical mineral specific tariff, Citi said in a note.

In other LME metals, lead was down 1.6% at $1,935 as stocks in the LME-registered warehouses rose to 239,000 tons after deliveries of 20,800 tons to a storage in Singapore. LME zinc lost 0.9% to $2,836.50, tin fell 1.4% to $29,360 and nickel slipped 0.6% to $15,850.

