KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 41.317 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,732.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.425 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 10.989 billion), COTS (PKR 5.715 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.033 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.106 billion), Silver (PKR 1.387 billion),Copper (PKR 820.746 million), SP 500 (PKR 780.342 million), Natural Gas (PKR 779.016 million), DJ (PKR 154.427 million), Japan equity (PKR 43.107 million), Aluminium (PKR 31.031 million),Palladium (PKR 26.641 million) and Brent (PKR 23.910 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 19 lots amounting to PKR 24.591 million were traded.

