Hamas, Islamic Jihad approve Gaza truce deal: Palestinian sources close to talks

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2025 07:21pm

CAIRO: Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have approved a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, two Palestinian sources close to negotiations in Doha said on Wednesday.

Israeli prime minister’s office denies Hamas agreed to Gaza deal

“The resistance factions reached an agreement among themselves and informed the mediators of their approval of the (prisoner) exchange deal and ceasefire,” one source told AFP on condition of anonymity. Another Palestinian source confirmed their approval of the deal.

