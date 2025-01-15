Hamas, Islamic Jihad approve Gaza truce deal: Palestinian sources close to talks

CAIRO: Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have approved a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, two Palestinian sources close to negotiations in Doha said on Wednesday.

“The resistance factions reached an agreement among themselves and informed the mediators of their approval of the (prisoner) exchange deal and ceasefire,” one source told AFP on condition of anonymity. Another Palestinian source confirmed their approval of the deal.