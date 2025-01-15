AIRLINK 207.36 Increased By ▲ 7.07 (3.53%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
FFL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
HUBC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.38%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.23%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.95%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.34%)
PTC 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.7%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SSGC 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.87%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TPLP 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
TRG 70.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
BR100 12,069 Increased By 29.8 (0.25%)
BR30 36,896 Increased By 207.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 114,952 Increased By 148.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,107 Increased By 4.7 (0.01%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recoder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 12:08pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 12pm, the currency was hovering at 278.70 after a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

The rupee closed at 278.72 on Tuesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar’s towering rally hit a speed bump on Wednesday as traders turned cautious ahead of a closely watched US consumer inflation report due later in the day, making them hesitant to take on new positions.

The greenback was stabilising in the early Asian session after falling overnight and edging away from a more than two-year peak hit against a basket of currencies at the start of the week.

Its decline came in part due to a tame reading on US producer prices, which pulled Treasury yields off their highs.

Against the US dollar, the euro was some distance from a more than two-year trough and last bought $1.0301.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, investors have been highly sensitive to headlines around his policy plans, which analysts expect will stoke inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The threat of tariffs along with expectations of fewer Fed rate cuts has in turn lifted Treasury yields and supported the greenback.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was last a touch higher at 109.23 , but was some distance away from Monday’s peak of 110.17, its strongest level since November 2022.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday, after falling the previous day, as a dip in US crude stockpiles and expectations of supply disruptions from sanctions on Russian tankers lent support amid forecasts for lower global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 2 cents to $79.94 a barrel by 0205 GMT, after dropping 1.4% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 12 cents, or 0.15%, to $77.62 a barrel after a 1.6% drop.

Prices slipped on Tuesday after the US Energy Information Administration predicted oil will be under pressure over the next two years as supply should outpace demand.

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank Kerb buying and selling rate Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters
Najmuddin Jan 15, 2025 12:18pm
Yes
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Najmuddin Jan 15, 2025 12:19pm
Required loan person business
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 45%: Leghari

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

MCB’s Nauman Chughtai gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

World Bank’s $20bn pledge reflects confidence in Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Read more stories