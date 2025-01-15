AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.77 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recoder Report Published January 15, 2025 Updated January 15, 2025 04:29pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.77 after a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

The rupee closed at 278.72 on Tuesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar’s towering rally hit a speed bump on Wednesday as traders turned cautious ahead of a closely watched US consumer inflation report due later in the day, making them hesitant to take on new positions.

The greenback was stabilising in the early Asian session after falling overnight and edging away from a more than two-year peak hit against a basket of currencies at the start of the week.

Its decline came in part due to a tame reading on US producer prices, which pulled Treasury yields off their highs.

Against the US dollar, the euro was some distance from a more than two-year trough and last bought $1.0301.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, investors have been highly sensitive to headlines around his policy plans, which analysts expect will stoke inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The threat of tariffs along with expectations of fewer Fed rate cuts has in turn lifted Treasury yields and supported the greenback.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was last a touch higher at 109.23 , but was some distance away from Monday’s peak of 110.17, its strongest level since November 2022.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday trimming losses from the previous day, as the focus turned back to potential supply disruptions from sanctions on Russian tankers, though gains were capped as the market awaited more clarity on their impact.

Brent crude futures edged up 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.43 a barrel by 0735 GMT, after dropping 1.4% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.14 a barrel after a 1.6% decline.

Prices slipped on Tuesday after the US Energy Information Administration predicted oil would come under pressure over the next two years as supply would outpace demand.

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank Kerb buying and selling rate Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters
Najmuddin Jan 15, 2025 12:18pm
Yes
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Najmuddin Jan 15, 2025 12:19pm
Required loan person business
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

No treaty of alliance with Pakistan, nor is Islamabad a technical ally: White House

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Khairpur

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

MCB’s Nauman Chughtai gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SIFC takes stock of Uraan plan, stakeholders

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

Read more stories