AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.35%)
BOP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
HUBC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.13%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.61%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.53%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.11%)
SEARL 104.97 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.65%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (4.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 12,106 Increased By 66.9 (0.56%)
BR30 37,054 Increased By 365.1 (1%)
KSE100 115,389 Increased By 584.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 36,223 Increased By 120.2 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei trades higher after four sessions of losses

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 10:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average traded higher on Wednesday as investors bought back stocks after four straight sessions of losses, but caution ahead of US consumer price data capped gains.

The Nikkei added 0.4% to 38,628.61 by the midday break after falling as much as 0.18% earlier in the session.

“The Nikkei traded within an expected range so the gains in the current session does not mean it has regained momentum,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

Heavyweight Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo clothing stores, climbed 0.9% to give the biggest boost to Nikkei. Robot maker Fanuc jumped 6.15%. Advantest lost 2.76% to weigh the most on the benchmark.

The chip-testing equipment maker, a supplier to Nvidia, have slid 9% so far this week amid news that the US government would further curb artificial intelligence chip and technology exports.

The broader Topix jumped 0.67% to 2,700.64. Financials rose on growing hopes for an interest rate hike at the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy meeting next week.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 1.45% and 2.24%, respectively.

BOJ’s Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino on Tuesday said the central bank would debate whether to raise rates at the meeting next week as prospects of sustained wage gains heighten and the US policy outlook becomes clearer in President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

The BOJ will conclude its two-day meeting on Jan. 24. Overnight, the S&P 500 advanced and US Treasury yields fell after data showed producer prices increased modestly last month.

“Rising US yields hurt the Japanese stock market. But if excessive caution for inflation and a possible rate hike in the US eases, the market will regain momentum,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

