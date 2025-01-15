Smartphones on easy instalments: Govt and CMOs agree to roll out new scheme

ISLAMABAD: The government and all four cellular mobile operators (CMOs) have agreed in principle to launch the “Contract-based Smartphones Policy” scheme that will allow people to buy smartphones on easy instalments, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication which was attended by all stakeholders including ministry officials, representatives of cellular mobile companies and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The policy would be presented to the federal cabinet and would be announced soon, after which policy directives would be issued to kick-start the programme aimed at making smartphones more accessible through installment plans.

The initiative will not only tackle the critical challenge of affordability but also uplift the socio-economic landscape and drive digital empowerment, unlocking new opportunities in the domains of education, employment, and entrepreneurships.

Sources also revealed that initially a pilot project would be launched to ensure flexible payment terms, dispute resolution mechanisms, and clauses to prevent defaults. Operators were assigned the task to come up with a format in this regard, said sources, adding that the smartphones are likely to be provided at minimum charges/interest rate.

Replying to a question, sources who attended the meeting revealed that PTA has rejected a proposal to block the SIM of individuals who default on their loans while availing themselves of smartphone financing schemes.

The last caretaker government also made efforts in this regard, however, on account of one cellular operator’s reservations, the policy could not be materialised.

Recognising smartphone affordability as a major barrier to broadband adoption, MoITT, PTA, and industry stakeholders mutually collaborated to develop a framework allowing CMOs to offer smartphones through easy installment plans governed by operator-user agreements.

By enabling affordable smartphone access, the government aims to advance digital inclusion for all citizens, regardless of their economic background as progressive approach is paving the way for a more inclusive society, where technology serves as a powerful catalyst for economic mobility and social advancement. The effort will not only help bridge the digital divide but also accelerate broadband proliferation in line with the Digital Pakistan vision, sources added.

