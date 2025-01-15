Pakistan signs MoU with Bangladesh on rice export

DHAKA: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the export of rice from Pakistan to Bangladesh.

Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Chairman TCP and Mr. Md. Abdul Khaleque, DG, Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh, signed the MOU from their respective sides.

The signing ceremony was attended by Syed Ahmed Maroof, High Commissioner for Pakistan, Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan, and Mr. Md. Masudul Hasan, Secretary, Ministry of Food, Bangladesh. They congratulated both the delegations on this significant step toward strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Following the MoU signing, the High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on the Honorable Adviser for Food, Mr. Ali Imam Majumder and discussed bilateral trade ties. The High Commissioner also presented the Adviser with a gift of rice on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.