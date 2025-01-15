AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

2nd convoy carrying relief goods leaves for Parachinar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Implementation of the peace agreement finalised on January 1 continued to move forward, as a second convoy carrying essential food supplies and relief goods departed for Parachinar on Tuesday under strict security measures.

According to security officials, both parties involved in the conflict have begun dismantling communal bunkers which is a crucial step toward restoring peace in the area.

The peace agreement is being hailed as a victory for the people of Kurram, offering a new chapter of hope and stability, the security officials maintained.

Local peace committees, established during the January 1 peace accord, have assured the maintenance of law and order. The convoys’ security is being managed by the police, with additional support from other law enforcement agencies on standby to address any emergencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Parachinar

