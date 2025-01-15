AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

UAF produces 28 more PhDs

Press Release Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has produced 28 more PhDs, totalling the PhD club to 2,453 so far.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has congratulated the students on the completion of degree. He said that the university was taking all possible measures to produce the skilled manpower, tangible research work and outreach.

As per details, Ambreen Mehmood Awan D/O Mehmood Awan, from Institute of Physiology and Pharmacology; Fatima Yousaf D/O Malik Muhammad Yousaf from Department of Biochemistry, Maria Amjad D/O Amjad Pervaiz Zia from Department of Rural Sociology, Rana Muhammad Abdullah S/O Muhammad Amjed Javid from Institute of Microbiology, Amna Ayub D/O Muhammad Ayub Khan from Department of Chemistry, Amna Alam D/O Muhammad Alam Sher from National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Shahbaz Mustafa S/O Ghulam Mustafa from Department of Plant Pathology, Asma Bashir D/O Bashir Ahmad from Department of Physics, Saima Nazir D/O Zaheer Ahmad from Department Rural Sociology, Muhammad Iqbal S/O Ghulam Nabi from Department of Plant Pathology, Muhammad Rehan S/O Muhammad Ramzan from Department of Agronomy, Muhammad Waqar Azeem S/O Abdul Hameed Saqib from Department of Chemistry, Abbas Shoukat S/O Shoukat Ali from Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Ghalib S/O Ayaz from Department of Plant Pathology, Muhammad Subtain S/O Bashir Ahmad from National Institute of Food sciences and Technology, Maryium Sajjad D/O Sajjad Anwar from Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Ayesha Ismail D/O Muhammad Ismail from Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Waqar Ahmed S/O Muhammad Ilyas Tahir from National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Muhammad Nadeem Saleem S/O Muhammad Saleem from Department of Agronomy, Muhammad Farhan Ayaz Chishti S/O Muhammad Ayaz Chishti from Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf S/O Rana Muhammad Ashraf from Institute of Agricultural Extension, Education & Rural Development, Zareen Fatima D/O Qamar Iqbal from Department of Rural Sociology, Sara Farooq D/O Muhammad Farooq from Department of Rural Sociology have passed the final examination for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad PhDs

Comments

200 characters

UAF produces 28 more PhDs

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories