UAF produces 28 more PhDs

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has produced 28 more PhDs, totalling the PhD club to 2,453 so far.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has congratulated the students on the completion of degree. He said that the university was taking all possible measures to produce the skilled manpower, tangible research work and outreach.

As per details, Ambreen Mehmood Awan D/O Mehmood Awan, from Institute of Physiology and Pharmacology; Fatima Yousaf D/O Malik Muhammad Yousaf from Department of Biochemistry, Maria Amjad D/O Amjad Pervaiz Zia from Department of Rural Sociology, Rana Muhammad Abdullah S/O Muhammad Amjed Javid from Institute of Microbiology, Amna Ayub D/O Muhammad Ayub Khan from Department of Chemistry, Amna Alam D/O Muhammad Alam Sher from National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Shahbaz Mustafa S/O Ghulam Mustafa from Department of Plant Pathology, Asma Bashir D/O Bashir Ahmad from Department of Physics, Saima Nazir D/O Zaheer Ahmad from Department Rural Sociology, Muhammad Iqbal S/O Ghulam Nabi from Department of Plant Pathology, Muhammad Rehan S/O Muhammad Ramzan from Department of Agronomy, Muhammad Waqar Azeem S/O Abdul Hameed Saqib from Department of Chemistry, Abbas Shoukat S/O Shoukat Ali from Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Ghalib S/O Ayaz from Department of Plant Pathology, Muhammad Subtain S/O Bashir Ahmad from National Institute of Food sciences and Technology, Maryium Sajjad D/O Sajjad Anwar from Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Ayesha Ismail D/O Muhammad Ismail from Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Waqar Ahmed S/O Muhammad Ilyas Tahir from National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Muhammad Nadeem Saleem S/O Muhammad Saleem from Department of Agronomy, Muhammad Farhan Ayaz Chishti S/O Muhammad Ayaz Chishti from Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf S/O Rana Muhammad Ashraf from Institute of Agricultural Extension, Education & Rural Development, Zareen Fatima D/O Qamar Iqbal from Department of Rural Sociology, Sara Farooq D/O Muhammad Farooq from Department of Rural Sociology have passed the final examination for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy.

