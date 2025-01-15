AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

NA sees protest of opposition for second consecutive day

Published 15 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Opposition MPs belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Tuesday created a ruckus in National Assembly – for the second consecutive day to press their demands.

The session, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was abruptly interrupted shortly after its commencement as PTI-backed SIC lawmakers chanted slogans, creating a ruckus.

At the onset of the session, the NA Speaker did not permit the opposition leader Omar Ayub to speak on a point of order. The opposition MPs strongly protested and staged a walkout. However, the house proceedings continued despite walkout by opposition lawmakers.

A total of five bills were introduced in the house which include the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Islamabad Capital Territory Dowry Restraint Bill, 2025; Islamabad Animal Protection Bill, 2025; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Following the introduction of the bills, Nisar Ahmad Jutt, a SIC MNA supported by the PTI, returned to the house just to point out the lack of quorum, leaving the chair with no option but to order a count.

After counting, the chair adjourned the house for 15 minutes as the quorum was not complete. When the session met again after the recess, the chair abruptly adjourned the house till Wednesday without any counting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

