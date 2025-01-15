AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill: Senate panel for consulting Islamic scholars on black magic

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior recommended consulting Islamic scholars on “Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill” regarding black magic, sorcery, and witchcraft and proposed the formation of a government committee to carefully address the issue.

The committee presided over by Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman, convened on Tuesday to deliberate on critical issues.

The committee discussed, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” moved by Senator Fawzia Arshad, aimed at addressing the backlog of pending judicial cases.

Senator Arshad emphasised that timely justice is a fundamental right. Following concerns about provincial reluctance, especially from Balochistan and Sindh, the committee decided to issue a reminder to the provinces and seek the Law Ministry’s opinion.

On the “National Occupational Health and Safety Bill, 2023,” Senator Rahman pointed out that the bill overlaps with labour laws and suggested amending existing laws rather than introducing new legislation. He recommended further consultations with the ministry to refine the bill.

Senator Mohsin Aziz’s “Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2024” was also discussed. Senator Aziz emphasised the severity of hoarding for profit and highlighted the need for provisions regarding the spoilage of goods. He proposed that the value of commodities be based on market value and emphasised the importance of accurate information in controlling hoarding practices. Senator Rahman recommended that ICT contribute to further work on the bill and suggested penalties for violations.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri’s “Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill” regarding black magic, sorcery, and witchcraft was also reviewed. The committee discussed the bill aimed at punishing individuals involved in black magic and charms.

The bill proposes a seven-year sentence for individuals involved in black magic and those who advertise it.

Senators questioned where the boundaries of black magic begin and end, mentioning that advertisements for such practices appear regularly in newspapers. They also raised concerns about the potential escalation of such practices.

Senator Mumtaz raised concerns about the identification of madaris and their leaders, stressing that poverty and social distress often drive individuals to practices like sorcery. The chairman of the committee recommended consulting Islamic scholars and proposed the formation of a government committee to carefully address the issue.

The committee noted that the matters related to the missing child case and the proposed merger of the Levies force with the Balochistan Police could not be discussed due to the absence of provincial officials from Balochistan.

The committee also discussed public petitions related to issues in Plot No 287, Sector I-12/2, Islamabad, and Sector E-11. The Federation of Employee Housing Scheme in E-11 filed a public petition highlighting unresolved issues, particularly the blocked access from Iran Avenue, which has hindered smooth connectivity to the area. The road network in E-11 is described as convoluted, with multiple U-turns and zigzags, making navigation challenging for residents. The area has raised increasing concerns about safety and security, as it has become a hotspot for illegal activities. Residents have called for better security measures and support from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities to address these growing concerns. The Committee called for continued investigation and support from relevant authorities.

Senator Rahman expressed concern over the imposition of massive fines on vehicles with tinted windows, unauthorized fancy number plates, and unauthorized flash LED lights. He directed the relevant authorities to review the penalty structure and provide an update in the next meeting.

