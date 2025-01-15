Boosting cotton yields with early sowing

Preparations for early cotton sowing are currently under way in Punjab, focusing on optimizing production efficiency and minimizing costs. Early sowing offers multiple advantages, including reduced input expenses, lower labour requirements, a significant reduction in pest infestations, and substantial improvements in crop yields. The Punjab Agriculture Department is prioritizing the promotion of cotton cultivation on lands becoming available after the harvest of crops such as raya, canola, potato, and sugarcane.

Recognizing February and March as the optimal months for early cotton sowing, the department is actively engaging with farmers to facilitate advanced agricultural practices. Cotton experts are providing farmers with modern, evidence-based guidance to enhance productivity, improve crop quality, and contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector. This proactive approach is aimed at ensuring sustainable cotton production and maximizing returns for the farming community.

Experts at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan stress the importance of selecting approved triple-gene cotton varieties for early sowing. These advanced varieties are designed to deliver superior yields while offering enhanced resistance against pests and diseases, ensuring better crop performance.

Farmers are strongly advised to refrain from using unapproved varieties, as they can result in reduced productivity and exacerbate agricultural challenges. By adopting certified varieties, farmers can not only achieve optimal results but also contribute to the stability and growth of the national economy.

Agricultural experts emphasize the importance of carefully assessing weather conditions before initiating cotton sowing. They recommend that a consistent temperature of 15°C or higher is optimal for early sowing, as it facilitates ideal seed germination.

However, a sudden decline in temperature below 15°C can adversely impact germination and increase the risk of seedling diseases. Experts strongly advise farmers to undertake sowing only under favorable climatic conditions and adhere to scientifically-backed agricultural recommendations to ensure successful crop establishment and maximize yield potential.

For cotton growers, understanding the critical aspects of early cotton sowing is essential for achieving optimal yields. Effective planning before sowing is the foundation of successful cultivation. This includes determining the crop’s duration, selecting suitable land, identifying the most appropriate seed variety, analyzing regional weather conditions, assessing available resources, and reviewing past experiences. A well-thought-out plan based on these factors ensures a structured and productive approach to cotton farming.

Farmers are encouraged to rely on expert recommendations provided by the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan and the Punjab Agriculture Extension Department. Staying in close coordination with these institutions will provide essential guidance throughout the cultivation process.

One of the most crucial steps in cotton farming is seed selection. Farmers should determine the best seed variety based on soil type and climatic conditions, sourcing certified, healthy, and disease-free seeds from trusted dealers, registered seed companies, or breeders affiliated with research institutions. Carelessness in seed selection can lead to significant yield losses, as seeds are planted only once per season.

After securing high-quality seeds, selecting and preparing fertile loamy soil becomes the next priority. The soil should be well-textured and crumbly after preparation to promote plant health. In areas with compact subsoil, using a chisel plow is recommended to enhance moisture retention and enable root penetration.

Land leveling, particularly through laser technology, is highly advised. Laser-leveled fields ensure uniform water distribution, reduced fertilizer wastage, and improved yields. Additionally, level fields prevent water-logging, minimizing the risk of crop diseases. Farmers should also account for water drainage when preparing the field and prioritize sowing on ridges to further safeguard crop health.

Once seed selection and land preparation are complete, attention must turn to the sowing process. For bed and furrow planting with 90% seed germination, a seed rate of 4.5 kg per acre is sufficient, increasing to 5 kg for 75% germination and 5.5 kg for 60%. For drill sowing, 9 kg per acre is recommended for 90% germination, 10 kg for 75%, and 11 kg for 60%.

Farmers should maintain an additional 10% seed reserve for unforeseen requirements. Proper seed treatment prior to sowing is critical for success. Delinting and grading the seeds ensure quality, and a simple grading method involves separating lighter seeds using a pedestal fan and sieves. To further protect the crop, CCRI experts strongly recommend treating seeds with a pesticide mixture of Imidacloprid and Tebuconazole.

This treatment shields the crop from pests and diseases for the first 30 to 40 days, ensuring robust early growth and strengthening the plants’ resistance to cotton leaf curl virus. The pesticide mixture should be applied at a rate of 10 ml per kilogram of seed. Treated seeds must be dried in the shade and lightly covered with soil during planting to promote healthy germination.

During sowing, place 3 to 4 seeds per spot at a depth of 1 to 1.5 inches. Maintain an inter-plant spacing of 9-12 inches, targeting a plant population of 17,000 to 23,000 per acre. Ensure seeds are positioned just above the moisture level to facilitate proper germination during irrigation.

For ridge-planted fields, apply pre-emergence herbicides such as Pendimethalin at 1 liter per acre or S-Metolachlor at 800 ml per acre within 24 hours of sowing. Use flat-jet nozzles to ensure precise herbicide application. By adhering to these scientifically backed recommendations, farmers can enhance crop health, improve yields, and achieve greater profitability in cotton farming.

To ensure effective management of cotton crops and address emerging challenges, it is imperative to transition from traditional advisory practices to modern, science-based approaches. The evolving impacts of climate change—such as unpredictable rainfall, extreme heat, prolonged droughts, and the emergence of new pest species—pose significant threats to cotton cultivation.

Traditional advisories, often based on outdated methods and anecdotal experiences, are insufficient to meet the demands of these dynamic challenges. Conversely, modern advisory systems are grounded in scientific research and data-driven insights, equipping farmers with tools like accurate weather forecasting, soil fertility assessments, and advanced agricultural technologies. By adopting these progressive strategies, farmers can make informed decisions, enhance productivity, and adapt effectively to changing conditions.

