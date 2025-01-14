AIRLINK 200.98 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (1.74%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.89%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 223.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.86%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.17%)
PTC 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
SYM 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.03%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,951 Increased By 721 (0.63%)
KSE30 36,165 Increased By 181.4 (0.5%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dreadlocked Indian ascetics take holy dip in Hindu Kumbh festival

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:49am
A Naga Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, stands with his body smeared with ash during the “Maha Kumbh Mela”, or the Great Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, January 14, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A Naga Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, stands with his body smeared with ash during the “Maha Kumbh Mela”, or the Great Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, January 14, 2025. Photo: Reuters

PRAYAGRAJ: Scores of naked Hindu ascetics smeared in holy ash charged into the water of holy rivers in northern India on Tuesday, dreadlocks flying, during the first ‘royal bath’ of the Maha Kumbh Mela, or Great Pitcher Festival.

The ‘royal bath’ is a key part of the event, held every 12 years in the city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, significant because Hindus believe it confers salvation from the cycle of birth and death, in addition to absolution of sins.

The dip by the ascetics, who wore only holy beads, though some wielded tridents, spears, or maces, signals the start of the ritual, watched by thousands of devotees.

Tens of thousands take holy dip in India as Maha Kumbh festival begins

“I was a bit intimidated by the crowd at first but … was able to take a dip within two hours of arriving in the city,” said Pawan Yadav, who witnessed he event after travelling 200 km (124 miles) from his home in Lucknow, the state capital.

Earlier, to chants and the beat of drums, the ascetics had moved in procession towards the water, standing atop decorated trucks, riding horses, or walking. Nearly 15 million people had taken a ritual dip at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical, invisible Saraswati when the festival, expected to attract more than 400 million people, began on Monday.

The Kumbh originates in a Hindu belief that four drops of the nectar of immortality fell to earth, one in Prayagraj, during a battle between the god Vishnu, known as the Preserver, and demons to possess a golden pitcher holding the elixir.

Every 12 years, the festival is described as ‘maha’ or great, as the timing is considered to render it more auspicious, drawing bigger crowds.

More than 150,000 tents have been set up to accommodate visitors, 450,000 new electric connections made, and 40,000 police officers deployed to ensure the event - touted to be the world’s largest gathering of humanity - goes off smoothly.

The budget for the festival is estimated to be $800 million and analysts expect it to boost economic growth by an estimated $30 billion to $35 billion.

India Uttar Pradesh Maha Kumbh Mela Great Pitcher Festival Dreadlocked Indian ascetics Prayagraj

Comments

200 characters

Dreadlocked Indian ascetics take holy dip in Hindu Kumbh festival

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories